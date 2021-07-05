Finding of ‘mutual combat’ leads to dismissal of case involving Villager

A finding of “mutual combat” has led to the dismissal of a criminal case involving a resident of The Villages.

That determination prompted the prosecutor’s office last month to announce that no information will be filed in a case in which 73-year-old James Edward Rogers of the Village of Rio Grande had been arrested on a charge of aggravated battery.

His arrest stemmed from an April 2 incident in which he was helping a woman move her belongings out of a residence in Tavares, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A 911 call was received after a man was injured when Rogers struck him in the face with a four-way tire iron. The man suffered “multiple lacerations” to the face and head. Rogers also allegedly pulled a handgun out of his pocket. Another man at the scene subdued Rogers before law enforcement arrived. The injured man was transported to Advent Health/Waterman Hospital in Tavares and suffered “permanent scarring to the face,” the affidavit said.