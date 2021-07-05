George Zagone

George Benito Zagone

October 24, 1931 – June 28, 2021

Devoted Father and Husband Sportsman and Tinkerer

Loving husband of Rose (Pace), married May 17, 1952 in Philadelphia PA. Loving father of Joseph Zagone, Deborah Maclean, Angela Myers (husband Andrew), Louis (wife Nancy), Peter (wife Anne Mary), George (partner Martha) and James (wife Joyce deceased) Grandfather of Ryan, Jennifer, Gina, Mathew, Jacob, Christopher, Nicholas, Jazzmin, Justine and Joshua Great Grandfather of 14.

Born and raised on the south side of Philadelphia in 1931. Moved to Alamogordo New Mexico in 1956, worked for Bell Aircraft at the White Sands missile range. Moved to Madison Heights, Michigan in 1957 to work for Chrysler Corporation as an Electronics Technician Lived in Royal Oak Michigan from 1960 until 1989. Retired from Chrysler Corporation in 1988 after 31 years of service. Achieved the level of Engineering Lab Manager.

Moved to Orange Blossom Gardens in Lady Lake Florida in 1989 where he lived until his death. This area was later to become The Villages Florida, an American phenomenon. Spent summers near Cadillac Michigan at a cottage on Woodward Lake. Pastimes included camping, boating, fishing, golf, shooting, electronics, watch repair, antique outboard motors, home improvement projects. Suffered from dementia. Spent the last 2 years in the memory care facility at Harbor Chase of Villages crossing. Was adored by the female caretakers.