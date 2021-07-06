Couple finds thieves breaking into their broken-down Mercedes

A couple was horrified to find thieves breaking into their broken-down Mercedes-Benz on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The Mercedes-Benz had mechanical problems and was left near Mile Marker 333, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The couple returned to their vehicle at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday and found 25-year-old Cheyanne Isabella Adkins leaning inside the passenger side door holding their personnel items, including a vial containing the human remains of the mother of one of the Mercedes’ owners. Meanwhile, 28-year-old James Dean Pegg had the hood of the Mercedes up and a battery charger attached to the vehicle. Adkins and Pegg began to run when they saw the owners of the Mercedes approaching them.

A woman from the Mercedes grabbed Adkins to prevent her from fleeing with her belongings. Pegg started to get into his truck, but when he realized that Adkins was being detained, he “exited his truck with a blue metal center column of a hydraulic jack,” the report said. He began rushing at the woman who was holding onto Adkins. The woman became fearful and released Adkins who ran back to the truck with Pegg. They tried to drive away, but their truck got stuck in the mud.

The owners of the Mercedes dialed 911.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found “a square of metal cut out of the side of the door of the Mercedes so that the door could be opened,” the report said. A battery-powered saw was found in the truck and it was “consistent” with the tool that was used to cut open the side of the Mercedes.

Pegg was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, burglary and criminal damage to property as well as drug charges. Adkins was arrested on charges of burglary and theft. Adkins and Pegg, who both have previous criminal histories, were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.