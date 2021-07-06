Golf and trash pickup delayed in The Villages due to Tropical Storm Elsa

To ensure the safety of all residents, guests and staff, the following cancelations and closures are taking place.

• Golf will not begin until noon on Wednesday, July 7.

• For those residents residing in Districts 12 and 13, as well as the Lake County portion of The Villages (with the exception of Fruitland Park), Waste Management has announced that service will be pushed back one day. For those with Wednesday service, collection will take place on Thursday. For those with Thursday service, collection will take place on Friday. For those with Friday service, collection will take place on Saturday.

• The 68+ League softball games have been canceled at the Saddlebrook Softball Complex on Wednesday, July 7.

Other preparations

In preparation for the potential of sustained winds higher than 20 mph, Community Watch removed the gate arms throughout the community. If you approach a gate in which the gate arm has been removed, use caution and stop before proceeding.

Irrigation may run along common areas and roadways to lower the water levels in water retention areas. This is done to ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system.