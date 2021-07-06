Golf cart drivers don’t abide by rules in The Villages

To the Editor:

The golf carts by no means belong on the road with any car or truck. They live in their own little world and they think everyone else lives in their world also. They don’t abide by any road rules except their own. I have seen so many accidents on Buena Vista involving golf carts it’s unreal. They zoom around the parking lots like where there is a Publix, CVS and Walgreen’s. They think they always have the right away. They even think pedestrians are in the wrong if they try to walk in front of one when there is a walk way.

They don’t abide by the rules inside of The Villages what makes anyone think they are going to abide by the one’s in a parking lot that is mostly car, trucks and pedestrians? They are a menace to society in whole. Just like the villagers riding their bikes in lanes for automobiles. Who came up with the right idea, we will make lanes for golf carts to zip through The Villages and let the bikers take their lives in their own hands by having them driving in lanes with automobiles? Someone needs to go back to the drawing board and put in bike lanes where the golf carts run. Bikers are more prone to accidents than the golf carts. Ding Dong, wake up.

Lisa Garrison-Ehalt

Wildwood