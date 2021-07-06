84 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Golf cart drivers don’t abide by rules in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The golf carts by no means belong on the road with any car or truck. They live in their own little world and they think everyone else lives in their world also. They don’t abide by any road rules except their own. I have seen so many accidents on Buena Vista involving golf carts it’s unreal. They zoom around the parking lots like where there is a Publix, CVS and Walgreen’s. They think they always have the right away. They even think pedestrians are in the wrong if they try to walk in front of one when there is a walk way.
They don’t abide by the rules inside of The Villages what makes anyone think they are going to abide by the one’s in a parking lot that is mostly car, trucks and pedestrians? They are a menace to society in whole. Just like the villagers riding their bikes in lanes for automobiles. Who came up with the right idea, we will make lanes for golf carts to zip through The Villages and let the bikers take their lives in their own hands by having them driving in lanes with automobiles? Someone needs to go back to the drawing board and put in bike lanes where the golf carts run. Bikers are more prone to accidents than the golf carts. Ding Dong, wake up.

Lisa Garrison-Ehalt
Wildwood

 

Headlines

Driver with Mexican passport arrested after caught behind wheel in Wildwood

A driver with a Mexican passport was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a vehicle in Wildwood.
One person trauma alerted after two golf carts collide near Colony Cottage Recreation Center

One person was trauma alerted after two golf carts collided shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday near Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
Lady Lake man arrested after traffic stop at Aldi in Oxford

A Lady Lake man was arrested after a traffic stop in the parking lot at the Aldi grocery store in Oxford.
Saddlebrook tennis and pickleball courts will be closed through July 24

The Saddlebrook Recreation Center tennis and pickleball courts will be closed for maintenance through Friday, July 24
Pickup driver arrested on felony drug charge after caught with THC wax

The driver of a pickup was arrested on a felony drug charge after he was caught with THC wax.
Sumter County summer school classes due to Tropical Storm Elsa

Summer school classes for Sumter District School students will be closed, Wednesday, July 7 due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
SECO warns of potential power outages associated with Tropical Storm Elsa

SECO Energy is warning of potential power outages that could be associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.
Successful restaurateurs will take over shuttered location in The Villages

A pair of successful restaurateurs will be taking over a location in The Villages.
CDD 3 supervisors to review cost of sinkhole repair at postal station

Community Development District 3 supervisors this week will review the cost of repairs for a sinkhole at a postal station.
Charge filed in Rogue Nation incident at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake

A formal charge has been filed in a Rogue Nation incident at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
