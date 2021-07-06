83.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Las Vegas woman arrested after license plate reader alerts on her yellow Camaro

By Meta Minton

Juanita Nelams
A Las Vegas woman was arrested after a license plate reader used by Wildwood police at Freedom Plaza on State Road 44 alerted on her yellow Camaro.

Juanita Nelams, 23, had been driving the vehicle at about 3 p.m. Saturday when the license plate reader indicated the vehicle’s registered owner had a potentially suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop at U.S. 301 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, across from Dev’s Discount Beverage, Nelams handed the officer her Nevada driver’s license and said she “gets pulled over all the time” due to issues with her license.

The officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana and initiated a search of the vehicle. The search turned up four burnt hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes, a scale and a smoking device.

She was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

The Villages is a golf cart community

