One person trauma alerted after two golf carts collide near Colony Cottage Recreation Center

One person was trauma alerted after two golf carts collided shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday near Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

The accident occurred near the traffic light at the intersection of the multi-modal path and Colony Boulevard, according to preliminary information from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation of the accident has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene of the crash.

The traffic light was placed at that intersection in 2014 by the Project Wide Advisory Committee due to concerns about the increase in traffic. That area has remained a source of occasional confusion with automobiles ending up on the multi-modal path.