Pickup driver arrested on felony drug charge after caught with THC wax

The driver of a pickup was arrested on a felony drug charge after he was caught with THC wax.

Matthew Brian Dickerson, 23, of Summerfield was driving a white Chevrolet pickup at about 9:30 a.m. Monday when he was pulled over at the intersection of Warm Springs Boulevard and U.S. 301 because a plastic sheet was obstructing his taillight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of burnt marijuana was detected, prompting a search of the pickup. The search turned up a pipe with the residue of THC wax. Dickerson admitted that he “dabs.”

A check revealed he was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with violating his probation. His driver’s license was also suspended.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,750 bond. He was given a verbal warning about the obstructed taillight.