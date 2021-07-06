84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
type here...

Pickup driver arrested on felony drug charge after caught with THC wax

By Meta Minton

Matthew Dickerson
Matthew Dickerson

The driver of a pickup was arrested on a felony drug charge after he was caught with THC wax.

Matthew Brian Dickerson, 23, of Summerfield was driving a white Chevrolet pickup at about 9:30 a.m. Monday when he was pulled over at the intersection of Warm Springs Boulevard and U.S. 301 because a plastic sheet was obstructing his taillight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of burnt marijuana was detected, prompting a search of the pickup. The search turned up a pipe with the residue of THC wax. Dickerson admitted that he “dabs.”

A check revealed he was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with violating his probation. His driver’s license was also suspended.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,750 bond. He was given a verbal warning about the obstructed taillight.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Golf cart drivers don’t abide by rules in The Villages

A Wildwood resident contends that golf cart drivers don’t abide by the rules in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What’s up with ousted Ocala fire chief?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is curious to know what is up with the ousted fire chief in Ocala.

Renter upset about fireworks in The Villages

A renter has something to say about fireworks in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Can’t we be nice to each other?

A Village of Sanibel resident asks, “Can’t we be nice to each other?” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Was it a crime at the U.S. Capitol?

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if it really was a crime what happened Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos