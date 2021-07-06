To the Editor:

The letter submitted by George McCollum III in reference to golf carts on roads and his demand that they be prohibited is a great example of a total misunderstanding of the unique aspect of living in The Villages. The Villages is a golf cart community and people who want to live here need to understand that these golf carts have been cohabiting with cars since the 1960’s when Harold Schwartz founded The Villages. Residents are to respect their usage wherever they are permitted legally, including the public highways. If this frustrates Mr. McCollum, he has a perfect right to move elsewhere.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square