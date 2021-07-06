83.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
type here...

The Villages is a golf cart community

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The letter submitted by George McCollum III in reference to golf carts on roads and his demand that they be prohibited is a great example of a total misunderstanding of the unique aspect of living in The Villages. The Villages is a golf cart community and people who want to live here need to understand that these golf carts have been cohabiting with cars since the 1960’s when Harold Schwartz founded The Villages. Residents are to respect their usage wherever they are permitted legally, including the public highways. If this frustrates Mr. McCollum, he has a perfect right to move elsewhere.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages is a golf cart community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident would like to remind everyone that The Villages is a golf cart community.

Golf cart drivers don’t abide by rules in The Villages

A Wildwood resident contends that golf cart drivers don’t abide by the rules in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What’s up with ousted Ocala fire chief?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is curious to know what is up with the ousted fire chief in Ocala.

Renter upset about fireworks in The Villages

A renter has something to say about fireworks in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Can’t we be nice to each other?

A Village of Sanibel resident asks, “Can’t we be nice to each other?” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos