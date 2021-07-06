Wildwood magistrate recommends approval of two large-scale residential developments

Two large-scale residential developments were recommended for approval at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt endorsed comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for The Keys at Wildwood II and the Villas of Wildwood. The Wildwood City Commission could grant final approval for both projects later this month.

Although medium density residential zoning for The Keys at Wildwood II would allow a maximum of 355 units, the developer plans to build 306 single-family attached homes. Medium residential zoning allows up to nine units per acre.

The applicant is Belleair Development and Mize Capital while the land is owned by Sundown Land of The Villages.

The project is planned on nearly 40 acres along County Road 472 at County Road 117, east of U.S. 301, near Lakeside Landings.

A full traffic impact analysis is planned and the traffic signals are expected to be installed at U.S. 301 and CR 472 by the end of the year.

Gopher tortoise burrows were found on the site and the developer with be required to arrange relocation. A wetland also is on the property and will be preserved as open space.

The project is expected to add 100 students to Wildwood schools.

The same developer is working on The Keys at Wildwood, a 200-unit project on nine acres located west of U.S. 301 and north of County Road 466 in Oxford. That project received planning and zoning approval last fall.

Developed by Luxury Leased Homes USA, the Villas of Wildwood will include 182 single-family attached homes on nearly 19 acres northwest of county roads 462 and 466A, across the street from the Beaumont development.

The project is expected to generate 1,336 daily trips, according to a traffic impact analysis. Access will be from county roads 134 and 462. Resurfacing and widening of CR 134 at the developer’s expense may be required.

The Villas of Wildwood is considered work force housing and is expected to add 46 students to Wildwood schools.

Holt endorsed a zoning change from central mixed use to high-density residential.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Holt also recommended approval of a zoning change from residential to manufacturing for a nearly five acre site along U.S. 301 north of the intersection with Warm Springs Avenue near the Village of Fenney. The property will be used for manufacturing custom cabinets and for a cabinet sales showroom. It also will be used for future RV storage.