Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Home in The Villages neglected after owner placed in care facility

By Meta Minton

A home in The Villages has fallen into neglect after its owner was placed in a care facility.

The home owned by Linda Wernecke at 1624 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

A complaint was lodged May 16 with Community Standards about overgrown grass and weeds at the home. The violation was verified the following day.

The home at 1624 W. Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing.

Community Standards was able to track down Daniel Wernecke, Linda Wernecke’s son, who lives in Jacksonville. He said he would contact a neighbor in an attempt to obtain a recommendation about lawn service. However, photographs submitted as evidence at the public hearing, suggest that never happened. Community Standards has left messages with Daniel Wernecke, but he has not returned the calls.

There does not appear to be a mortgage on the property, the utilities are on draft and the real estate taxes have been paid through 2020.

The VCCDD board found the property owner in violation of deed compliance. She has been given three days to bring the property into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, a $250 fine will be imposed, followed by a $250 each time the District is forced to cut the grass.

