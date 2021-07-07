Villager contends utility provider in The Villages holding onto too much money

A Villager who has been a frequent critic of reserve funding contends the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District is holding onto too much of Villagers’ money.

Village of Gilchrist resident Dan Warren offered his critique of NSCUDD’s finances during the board’s meeting Wednesday at Savannah Center.

He pointed out that the sewer and water as well as the irrigation entities under the NSCUDD umbrella will have $70 million in reserve funding by the end of 2013.

“That needs to be addressed,” Warren said.

NSCUDD is the water, wastewater and non-potable irrigation water service providers to properties within Community Development Districts 5 through 11 and also the provider of the solid waste sanitation services for the Marion, Sumter, and Fruitland Park portions of The Villages. In addition, the services are provided to Sumter Landing and Brownwood.

Warren was an unsuccessful candidate in 2020 for a seat on the NSCUDD board, losing the election to incumbent Diane Spencer, also a resident of the Village of Gilchrist.

Warren has been outspoken on the topic of hefty reserve funding. He has appeared several times before the Community Development District 9 board, continually warning that CDD 9 is holding onto too much of the residents’ money. He has argued that maintenance assessment rates could be lowered. Last month, the board followed his advice and approved a 20 percent reduction in the maintenance assessment rates.