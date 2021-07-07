Villager tracked down at his home after apparent golf cart speeding dispute

A Villager was tracked down and arrested at his home after an apparent golf cart speeding dispute.

Ronald Joseph McKean, 78, was arrested this past Friday at his home at 162 Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde on charges of battery, burglary and theft.

A Villager had been driving his white and orange 2017 Yamaha golf cart on Palermo Place that day when McKean, who had been standing on his property, yelled at the man in the golf cart to “slow down.” The man in the golf cart continued to the driving range on Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He was standing on the driving range platform when McKean drove up in his golf cart and approached him. McKean began using foul language and became “aggressive,” the report said. During his tirade, McKean projected saliva onto the other man. The native New Yorker then inhaled and “intentionally” released fluids from his mouth into the other man’s facial area.

McKean walked to the other man’s golf cart and took its keys from the ignition. He again used profanity and then shouted at the other man, “Now you don’t have any keys.” He then threw the keys into the grass and left the driving range.

An officer went to McKean’s home and found him in the driveway. He admitted to taking the keys from the other man’s golf cart. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $7,000 bond.

A police officer helped the other man search for his keys at the driving range, but they were unable to find them.