Wednesday, July 7, 2021
What are they afraid of when it comes to election audits?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Here is a thought. Why are the Democrats so afraid of these audits in Maricopa County, in Georgia, in Pennsylvania etc.?
The Republican party, Trump, Lindell, Powell all feel it was stolen.
Now that all being said, if the audits were to prove that Biden, in fact, won the election wouldn’t that solidify the Democratic position that Joe and Kamala are legitimate? Wouldn’t a positive outcome prove that the Republicans and Trump are cry babies?
So right now it looks like it was stolen. Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania might just decertify the election results on the state level. How will that play out if it’s proven that Trump, did in fact, win?
States can decertify fraudulent ballots and fraudulent elections on a state level.
So what are the Democrats afraid of?

John Quazman
Village of Orange Blossom Hills

 

