Joyce H. Friedman, age 79, of Summerfield, Florida passed away June 29, 2021. Born July 10, 1941 in Long Beach, New Jersey.

Joyce was an Executive Chef and owned a special event company “Catering by Joyce” in South Florida for forty years. She was chosen to represent South Florida Cuisine in Iceland for tourism. She catered President Reagan on numerous occasions during his South Florida visits.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Cely Friedman, and is survived by her spouse of 27 years Denise Mercier.