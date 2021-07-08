Lakeside Landings man jailed after allegedly threatening girlfriend with a gun

A Lakeside Landings man was jailed after allegedly threatening his live-in girlfriend with a gun while their children were present.

Luis Miguel Torres, 32, who lives at 5268 Bowline Court in the development in Oxford, used his loaded Canik TP9 SF Elite 9mm handgun to threaten his 26-year-old girlfriend with whom he has been living for seven years and has two children, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

They had been traveling on Tuesday to a nearby church to pick up their children. Torres was upset because he had discovered that she had been looking for an apartment. Their children were in the car with them when the New York native reportedly pulled the gun from the side of his seat and placed it between his legs. She agreed she would quit her job and stay with him, so he placed the gun back under the seat of the car.

When they returned home, he threw her onto the bed and told her to “take a nap,” the report said. She attempted to call 911 through multiple devices, but he took them away from her and instructed her “not to use anything he purchased.” Ultimately, she was able to use Torres’ computer to email her boss for help, and he called 911.

Torres claimed they had only been arguing. He said the gun was in car because he was going to the range. He admitted he was upset because she was looking at apartments.

Torres was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and depriving use of 911 as well as a misdemeanor charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $20,000 bond.