Official raises concerns about condition of amenity at Riverbend Recreation Center

An official has raised concerns about the condition of an amenity at the Riverbend Recreation Center

Community Development District 12 Supervisor Ron McMahon at Thursday’s monthly meeting at Everglades Recreation Center called attention to the “deteriorating” shuffleboard courts at the recreation center in the Village of Monarch Grove.

“They are in pretty rough shape,” McMahon said.

That recreation center is still being maintained by the Developer and it was indicated that Commercial Property Management will be contacted to take a look at the shuffleboard courts.

Complaints have previously been raised about crumbling multi-modal paths that lack ribbon curbing and deteriorating walking paths south of State Road 44.