78.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 8, 2021
type here...

Official raises concerns about condition of amenity at Riverbend Recreation Center

By Meta Minton

An official has raised concerns about the condition of an amenity at the Riverbend Recreation Center

Community Development District 12 Supervisor Ron McMahon at Thursday’s monthly meeting at Everglades Recreation Center called attention to the “deteriorating” shuffleboard courts at the recreation center in the Village of Monarch Grove.

A crack is visible in the shuffleboard court at Riverbend Recreation Center
A crack is visible in the shuffleboard court at Riverbend Recreation Center.

“They are in pretty rough shape,” McMahon said.

That recreation center is still being maintained by the Developer and it was indicated that Commercial Property Management will be contacted to take a look at the shuffleboard courts.

Complaints have previously been raised about crumbling multi-modal paths that lack ribbon curbing and deteriorating walking paths south of State Road 44.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Where’s the election fraud?

In response to a previous Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his take on the election “fraud” that former President Trump is complaining about.

Unfair treatment of club in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist couple describes what they see as unfair treatment of a club in The Villages.

What are they afraid of when it comes to election audits?

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident would like to know what the Democrats are afraid of when it comes to election audits.

The Villages is a golf cart community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident would like to remind everyone that The Villages is a golf cart community.

Golf cart drivers don’t abide by rules in The Villages

A Wildwood resident contends that golf cart drivers don’t abide by the rules in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos