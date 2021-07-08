Timothy C. Paddock

Timothy “Tim” C. Paddock, 71, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

He was born in Tehachapi, CA, on June 27, 1950. Tim’s family moved from California to Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, where he graduated high school in 1968. Tim later joined the Navy as an aviation ordnance man. His squadron, VA 22 the Fighting Redcocks, made two nine-month Westpac cruises, first on the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard and then on the USS Coral Sea.

Upon his return, Tim was awarded an accounting degree with honors from Nichols College. He later formed a real estate development company. An avid music fan, Tim amassed a large collection of 45 RPM records, which he parlayed for a time into a side career as a party DJ. In 1997, he passed the Certified Public Accounting (CPA) exam and worked for a time with Ernst & Young. He started his own CPA firm in 2005, specializing in audits of nonprofit organizations and pension plans.

After retiring in 2016, Tim and his beloved wife Siggi moved to The Villages, where he channeled his energy and work ethic into playing pickleball, water volleyball and golf, and into making friends. Tim will be remembered for his sense of humor, his warmth, and his generosity. He will be missed by many people, most notably his wife of 23 years, Sigrid (Haggett) Shiotani Paddock; his son Jesse Paddock; his daughters Lindsay Brady, Gina Shiotani and Sarah Kennerly; his five siblings; and his four granddaughters. He loved to travel, and died peacefully on his birthday while visiting one of his children whom he loved so well.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Casa Montessori of Lady Lake (https://www.casamontessoriladylake.com/).