The Villages
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Unfair treatment of club in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We belong to the Paisans Club which meets on the third Sunday of the month at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. This club is managed by Jerry Vicenti and his wife Annette.
First of all, I would like to praise the Vicentis for conducting the best club we have attended in The Villages. Very classy, and the entertainment and desserts they serve are amazing.
We understand that the club had been approved for 33 round tables (10 to a table) for approximately 10 years.
Pam Henry, director of the Lifestyle Clubs approved the above on June 16, 2021. Chris Arrowood, manager of SeaBreeze confirmed Pam’s approval. On July 1, Chris emailed Mr. Vicenti notifying him that the seating arrangement has been changed to 34 tables with eight seats each. Tickets have already been sold out for the July show.
This creates a financial problem because contracts for the fabulous entertainment which is offered at the club is negotiated about a year in advance.
Members of the club will also be penalized by cutting the number of seats.
As loyal members, we think this is unfair treatment to the Vicentis, the club and all the members.
Why would something be approved and then declined in a matter of a few weeks?

Joyce and John Doblosky
Village of Gilchrist

 

