Abandoned property in foreclosure becomes eyesore in The Villages

By Meta Minton

An abandoned property in foreclosure has become an eyesore in The Villages.

The property at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint about overgrown grass and weeds was received May 16 by Community Standards. It was verified the following day.

The property at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing.

The property owners are deceased. The home is in foreclosure and the utilities have been turned off. The next of kin has indicated they are not responsible for the property and the couple left no will.

Jesse and Darlene Davis bought the home in 2013 for $149,000. She died Dec. 27, 2020. Jesse Davis preceded her in death. Her obituary indicated they did not have any children.

The CDD 3 board found the property in violation of deed compliance. It granted three days to bring the property into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, a $250 fine will be imposed, followed by $250 fines each time the District is forced to cut the grass.

