The Villages
Friday, July 9, 2021
By Staff Report

Donna Baker Albitz, 82, of The Villages, FL passed away on June 27, 2021.

Born in Yukon, PA, Donna was the daughter of the late Jay Fox and Helen Deemer of PA. She attended Sewickley High School where she was head majorette and May Queen. Donna was an avid fan and participant of local theater, garden club and loved to play mahjong at Eastmont Pool.

Donna is survived by her sister Wanda Bandieramonte and husband Phil of PA; brother Melvin Fox and wife Elaine of PA; son Mark Baker and wife Michele of PA; daughter Carrie Stilphen and husband Greg of ME; son Spencer Baker of PA and her five grandchildren, Erin, Ryan, Alexander, Nate and Sloan. She was preceded in death by her sister Shirley and husband Jon.

Those that knew Donna would agree that she found her years spent with family, friends, and fun in The Villages the perfect reward for the many years of her hard work. The many parties in her home had an ever-expanding guest list due to the many friends they had and Jon inviting all that he would run into—Donna never blinked an eye. She loved a good happy hour and party.

A celebration and toast in honor of Donna will be held privately with family and close friends. Donna spoke fondly of her work in Naples with WGCU, the public television station. In lieu of flowers those wishing to donate to their local public television or radio station in her honor are encouraged to do so.

