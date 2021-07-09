87.3 F
The Villages
Friday, July 9, 2021
Lee T. Wolff

By Staff Report

In Loving Memory of Lee T. Wolff

On the evening of July 2, 2021, Lee T Wolff of Lady Lake FL passed away at the age of 81. Lee was born July 11, 1939, to Roy and Joyce Wolff, the first of four children.

Known as Mr. Wolff to hundreds of school children in Lake County, Lee was a teacher for 30 plus years. He taught for a short time in Miami, Fl and then moved to Lake County in 1970. He taught at Leesburg Middle School East and Fruitland Park Elementary.

Upon retirement, Lee worked a few part- time jobs, the last of which was his favorite at Ace Hardware. He worked there for 10 years, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow employees, and helping the customers solve their hardware issues.

Lee was preceded in death by his father Roy and mother Joyce, and his brothers Ward and Terry. He is survived by his wife Betty, his children Tom Coleman, Diana Holland, Mark Wolff, Robert Wolff, and his sister Sandra Riley. In addition, he had 7 grandkids and 7 great grandkids.

There will be a Celebration of Life/Memorial for family and close friends on what would have been his birthday July 11, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to the American Kidney Foundation.

