New CDD 1 supervisor speaks out on dangers of Morse Boulevard

A Village of De La Vista South resident has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

Rocky Hyder was chosen Friday to fill the vacancy created earlier this year by the resignation of Tom Papin, who moved out of The Villages.

Prior to retirement, Hyder worked as a county emergency services director in Henderson County, North Carolina. Before that he was a firefighter and a fire marshal.

He and his wife of 39 years moved to The Villages two years ago.

Hyder said that if CDD 1 needs anything, it’s access to more walking paths and sidewalks. He said he realizes that is outside the normal purview of CDD 1, but said he believes that the addition of walking opportunities would promote good health and improve the quality of life.

That suggestion prompted Supervisor Ellen Cora to seize on a topic of which she has warned about for years – the dangers on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

Cora attempted to enlist Hyder to join in her mission of persuading the Sumter County Commission to widen Morse Boulevard. She said the addition of a massive new apartment complex on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road has further burdened the already busy thoroughfare.

Hyder apparently shares Cora’s concerns.

“It clearly is a concern. Statistically, we have the data on accidents on that roadway to take to the commissioners. They need to understand this is a concern that needs to be addressed,” he said.

Earlier this year, a New Yorker in a golf cart died after a crash involving a Mercedes on Morse Boulevard.