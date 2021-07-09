87.3 F
The Villages
Friday, July 9, 2021
By Staff Report

Richard L. Clements, “Dick”, age 90, went home to be with his Lord, Monday, July 5, 2021, surrounded by family. Dick was born in Bay City Michigan, March 10, 1931. A proud army veteran, he worked at General Motors, Saginaw Michigan for 30 years. He married in 1958 and had three children.

In 1974, moving family to their beloved Lake at Crystal MI, he became active in the community, joining the Lions International club, serving as President, 1979-80.

In 1984, moving to Orange Blossoms Gardens Fl (now The Villages) he actively assisted recreation staff, participating in all activities. He was an original Spirit Leader, Bingo caller, Battle of the Sexes Coach and Champ, achieved a hole in one on the golf course and bowled a 300 game. A member of the original softball team, it became his passion, playing until he was 85.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Betty Kay (Garvin) Clements, Windermere FL, son Rick (Lorraine), Bay City MI., daughters Cheri Clements Taylor (Rick) Orlando Fl, Laura, Clermont FL, two cherished grandsons, Ricky Clements (Jessica) and RJ Taylor, brother and sister-in-law Mike and Carole Garvin, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Elmer, mother Edna (Underwood) Clements, brother Allen, and in-laws, Bill and Gertrude (McDonald) Garvin; Bob and Beth Garvin.

Visitation will be held Monday July 12, 3pm-5pm at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, 134 North Highway 27/441, Florida 32159.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday July 13, 10 am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 1211 Winter Garden Vineland Rd. FL, with interment at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue in Bushnell FL 33513.

Dick will be remembered by all for his dedication to helping others, humor, love of family, and that infectious smile.

Memorial donations may be made to Advent Hospice, 480 W Central Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, or charity of choice.

