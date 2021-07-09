76 F
Friday, July 9, 2021
Soulliere Villas residents frustrated with unexplained deterioration of their streets

By Meta Minton

Soulliere Villas residents are frustrated with the unexplained deterioration of their streets and sidewalks.

Residents spoke out Friday before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

“Our street has major issues. We have cracking in the streets and our sidewalks are buckling,” said Rosemary Williams who lives on Zina Lane.

Other residents said they fear that a drainage issue is causing the problem. Bruce Brown of District Property Management said an engineer has been looking into the issues being experienced in the villa community.

The Soulliere Villas were constructed less than five years ago as an addition to CDD 4 along with the Phillips Villas.

“It seems like this is another time we bought something from the Developer and we are going to end up eating it,” said Supervisor Cliff Wiener.

