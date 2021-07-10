Marie Ann Whaley (Daugherty) 80 went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2021 while surrounded by her family IN Ocala, Florida. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio. Marie is the daughter of the late Earl and Helen Mae Daugherty of Weirton WV; and sisters the late Sandra Lutz, and Cindy Wood of Weirton.

In addition to her loving husband Darrel E Whaley; she is survived by her two children Robin Lynn (Bill) and Eric Todd Whaley (Lyna) both residing in The Villages FL. Marie was also the worlds very best Granny to her two granddaughters, Ashley Morin and Lindsay Sanders.

Marie was raised in Weirton WV were she meet her lifelong sweetheart since kindergarten. Darrel and Marie were married 60 years. Marie graduated Weir High School in 1958.

Marie and Darrel both worked at Weirton Bandag Tire Corporation. After relocating to South Carolina Marie spent many years as an administrative specialist at the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. The couple later retired to central Florida where their children currently live.

In addition to recipe collecting and cooking; Marie’s passion was her two darling granddaughters who she spoiled through shopping and girls trips.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Villages Florida. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Kings Creek Union Chapel, PO Box 2462, Weirton WV 26062.

The next time you see a butterfly please think of sweet Marie.