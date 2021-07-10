88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 10, 2021
type here...

Marie Ann Whaley

By Staff Report

Marie Ann Whaley
Marie Ann Whaley

Marie Ann Whaley (Daugherty) 80 went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2021 while surrounded by her family IN Ocala, Florida. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio. Marie is the daughter of the late Earl and Helen Mae Daugherty of Weirton WV; and sisters the late Sandra Lutz, and Cindy Wood of Weirton.

In addition to her loving husband Darrel E Whaley; she is survived by her two children Robin Lynn (Bill) and Eric Todd Whaley (Lyna) both residing in The Villages FL. Marie was also the worlds very best Granny to her two granddaughters, Ashley Morin and Lindsay Sanders.

Marie was raised in Weirton WV were she meet her lifelong sweetheart since kindergarten. Darrel and Marie were married 60 years. Marie graduated Weir High School in 1958.

Marie and Darrel both worked at Weirton Bandag Tire Corporation. After relocating to South Carolina Marie spent many years as an administrative specialist at the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. The couple later retired to central Florida where their children currently live.

In addition to recipe collecting and cooking; Marie’s passion was her two darling granddaughters who she spoiled through shopping and girls trips.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Villages Florida. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Kings Creek Union Chapel, PO Box 2462, Weirton WV 26062.

The next time you see a butterfly please think of sweet Marie.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How about organizing a trash pickup day?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is encouraging The Villages to organize a trash pickup day.

Reply to Letter to the Editor about election fraud

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about election fraud.

The Villages Daily Sun is at it again

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues The Villages Daily Sun continues to use the tools of propaganda while “reporting” on the Sumter County Commission.

Re-writing history to make America an evil force will simply not fly

A Village of El Cortez resident contends that re-writing history to make America an evil force will simply not fly. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Where’s the election fraud?

In response to a previous Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his take on the election “fraud” that former President Trump is complaining about.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos