Patricia W. Dials, 80, passed away on July 1, 2021 in UF Shands Health in Gainesville, FL.

The Committal Service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 am Monday, July 12th at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW. 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL.

Patricia was born in Sanatoga, PA on September 4, 1940 and was the youngest of three daughters to the late David G. and Carrie O. (DeKalb) Welsh. She graduated from Pottstown High School and then worked for Stauffer’s Glove & Safety of Red Hill, PA for over 30 yrs. In 1985, Patricia met her future husband, Hayes M. Dials “Marty” while she was a bookkeeper for her son’s business. In 2001, they married and lived in Red Hill until retiring to The Villages in 2008.

She enjoyed golf after moving to Florida, bowling, hot air ballooning, traveling and computer puzzles.

Patricia is survived by her husband Marty, children David A. Kozak (Terry Wakefield), Jeffrey B. Kozak (Janet), Kris E. Iman (David), grandchildren, Aaron Kozak (Kim), Jason Kozak, Patrick Kozak (Tiffany), Natasha Kozak, Mitchell Kozak, Justin Iman (Brianna), Melissa Iman, 3 great grandchildren and other family and friends.