Raymond Mayer

Raymond (Ray) Mayer, retired Professor Emeritus at West Shore Community College, Scottville, MI died at age 87 on July 7, 2021 in Niantic, CT.

Ray married Kathleen (Kathy) Russell in 1955 who predeceased him in 1993. He married longtime friend Betty (Hahn) Johnson of Cadillac in 1994 who survives along with their children Lisa, Timothy, Brian, Kimberly, Kevin, Gina, plus 13 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

A graduate of Alma High School, he received his B.A. in Chemistry from Alma College and Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Michigan, and was an American Chemical Society member for over 60 years.

Prior to teaching, Ray did research and production support work at Dow Chemical, Ludington, MI. Holder of 4 US and 3 foreign patents assigned to Dow, he was active coauthoring papers in national journals over a 55 year period plus speaking at national ACS meetings.

In 1969 he was appointed Professor of Science and Mathematics at West Shore Community College, responsible for organizing the physical science department and teaching chemistry, mathematics, and physics classes.

Ray served as Ludington City Commissioner at Large May 1966-June 1984 and Mason County Commissioner as representative from Ludington 1966-1968. Projects completed while on these commissions include new water and sewage plants, storm and sanitary sewer separation, Ludington Marina, initial expansion of the Ludington City Public Library, new bridge to the Fourth Ward, and Oakview Medical Care Facility. Organizations included presidency of the Ludington Jaycees and Lions, elder and bell choir member at Ludington Community Church, Michigan registered chemical engineer and licensed builder, US Chess Federation, NAWCC horological society, and Eagle Scout.

After retiring, he moved to Cadillac, MI in 1995. A member of the Clam Lake Band, he played the baritone, was active at the Cadillac UMC, and was a member of the Lake Mitchell Improvement Board. Moving to Lady Lake, FL in 2010, he was a member of New Covenant UMC and enjoyed bridge, reading, swimming, and rated chess tournaments. Recently, Ray and Betty moved to assisted living in Niantic, CT, to be near Betty’s son and wife. Everyone who knew Ray appreciated and loved his sense of humor, easy-going attitude, and willingness to help others.

Memorials may be directed to Salvation Army or to Historic White Pine Village in Mason County, Michigan. No services are planned at this time.