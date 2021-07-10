Sumter County deputies nab woman with stolen Ford Mustang

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a woman with a stolen Ford Mustang.

Paula Colleen Bigham, 55, of Pinellas Park, was loading items into the green 2005 Ford Mustang at 5:28 a.m. Friday at a Circle K in Bushnell when a deputy ran the license plate number and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen July 1 to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

The Bay City, Mich. native was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.