Villager who said he ‘snapped’ during fight allowed to return home to wife

A Village of DeSoto man who admitted he “snapped” during a fight with his wife of 35 years has been allowed to return home.

Earl King Williams, 61, said that he and his wife had been arguing for four days prior to his arrest May 27 on a charge of battery at his home in the Tupelo Villas. An “anonymous third party” initially tipped off law enforcement to what was going on, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Williams, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, admitted he had “roughed her up” and said he had “snapped.”

However, within days of his arrest, Williams’ wife told the prosecutor’s office she wanted to resume “non-violent contact” with her husband. One of the conditions of his bond had been to have no contact with his wife. A judge has decided to modify Williams bond condition from “no contact” to “non-violent contact.”

Sumter County Court records indicate he is being represented by the public defender’s office.