Villagers for Trump to salute couple fighting to keep their little white cross

Villagers for Trump will offer a special salute Monday night for a couple in The Villages fighting to keep their little white cross.

Wayne and Bonnie Anderson have been locked in a legal battle with the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors in a bid to keep their little white cross which remains on display in their front yard at their home in the Village of Tamarind Grove. CDD 8 supervisors will huddle in a closed-door meeting Friday with District Counsel Mark Brionez to discuss their next steps in their legal battle with the Andersons.

Villagers for Trump will offer some moral support for the couple who have been at the center of a high-profile legal battle since they were ordered to remove the little white cross after an anonymous complaint was filed over the “lawn ornament.” The Andersons are facing thousands of dollars in fines imposed by The Villages because of their stance.

Villagers for Trump will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The large, vibrant club could prove to be a powerful ally for the couple. The club regularly draws an enthusiastic packed house, making the traditional GOP clubs in The Villages pale by comparison.

“The Trump people support our efforts and religious freedom in The Villages,” said Wayne Anderson.

The Andersons also picked up support this past Fourth of July from a church which passed out 200 little white crosses to express solidarity with the couple.