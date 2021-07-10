Woman charged with child cruelty claims bond conditions making life ‘difficult’

A Lakeside Landings woman arrested last month on two felony counts of cruelty to a child has complained that conditions of her bond are making life too difficult.

Denisa Seymour, 38, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. One child described himself as a “human punching bag.” Another described an ability to hide to escape Seymour’s “anger” over “work-related things.” The children also told of Seymour’s use of a wooden spoon to strike them. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.

Seymour, who remains free on $4,000 bond, last week through her attorney Jaimie Wash Spivey, asked for a change to her bond conditions.

When she was released, Seymour was forbidden to have contact with the children she allegedly victimized as well as “any minor children.” The condition is “vague and it is difficult to comply with in regard to grocery shopping, medical appointments and other necessities of life where children may be present,” her lawyer wrote in a motion to modify pretrial release, on file in Sumter County Court.

A hearing on the motion has been set for July 27.