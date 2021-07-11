Eileen Joan Rocha passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021.

She was born to William and Mary (McSweeney) McCarthy on December 20, 1937 in Cambridge, Ma. She was happily married to Belmiro William Rocha for 63 years and raised four children.

In addition to Belmiro, she is survived by a daughter Susan and her Partner Marie, Sons Mark, Dennis (Kim), Gary (Erika), Her nine beloved grandchildren, Jaclyn, Mark, Michael, Matthew, Beth, Meaghan, Brendan, Justin, Evelyn and three Great-Grandchildren Giovanni, Gavin, Kaelyn and Eileen’s sister Sharon Cronin as well as many loving nieces, nephews.

Elieen and Belmiro moved to the Villages in 2004 and loved making new friends seeing live entertainment and going out to dinner. Eileen enjoyed cooking, playing cards, reading and dancing with Belmiro. She deeply loved her family and her loving spirit will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Elieen’s honor to The Villages Dollars for Scholars. Please mails donations to 2473 Dividing Creek Path, The Villages, 32162 Or go to the website at www.dollarsforscholars.org.

A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 3:00 PM- 5:00PM with formal service at 4:30PM. Services will be at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.