Harold Corizzi, age 93, passed away July 1, 2021 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was a long-time resident of The Villages, Florida. Harold was born on July 17, 1927 in Passaic, NJ and was the son of Florence (nee Mazurek) and Michael Corizzi.

Harold attended Clifton High School in Clifton, NJ where he was an All-State Basketball player. He enlisted in the US Army after graduating from high school and served in World War II. After the war, he attended Rutgers University where he starred in varsity basketball and football during Rutgers “golden age” for football. He taught at Ramapo High School in New Jersey and was the school’s first basketball coach. He had a long career teaching and coaching at Ramapo. Under Harold’s leadership, Ramapo’s basketball teams never had a losing campaign.

Harold is survived by his partner, Norma Burt, four daughters of his deceased sister Florence Monchak , and four sons of his deceased brother Louis Corizzi. His wife, Villie Corizzi passed away in 2010.

A funeral service will be held on July 15, 2021 at 11 am at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home at 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34480. Visiting hours will be from 10 am to 11 am on July 15, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.