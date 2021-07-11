Lady Lake man from Maine arrested for driving on a revoked license

A Lady Lake man from Maine was arrested after he was caught driving on a license which has been revoked for multiple convictions for driving under the influence.

Richard Alan Crocker, 68, who lives in the Lady Lake Mobile Home Park off Griffin View Drive, was driving on the night of July 4 when a police officer in Leesburg ran his license plate number and found the vehicle’s registered owner has had four drunk driving convictions. Crocker’s vehicle was at a traffic signal, but he had not pulled forward when the light turned green.

Crocker told the police officer he had a driver’s license from Maine, but that he had been residing in Florida for four years.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving on a revoked license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.