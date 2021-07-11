Sumter County will begin pavement preservation work this week in The Villages

Sumter County’s pavement preservation microsurfacing project will commence this week at the following locations in The Villages:

High-performance microsurfacing consists of granite aggregate and polymerized asphalt emulsion that acts as a protective layer for the underlying asphalt pavement. The finish will be highly durable and an aesthetical improvement to the current condition.

While major inconveniences are not anticipated, there are things that Villagers can do to help make this maintenance work go smoothly. Directly after paving and for a few days after that, try to limit turning your wheels on the new surface while not in motion. Make sure no cars, trucks, golf carts, etc., are parked on or near the roadway between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Turn off all irrigation systems for the day, starting the night before work commences.

Sumter County’s contractor will provide one week’s notice to all the affected homeowners, followed by a 24-hour notice.