Villager can resume contact with daughter after fight over wife’s care

An 89-year-old Villager can have contact with his daughter again following his arrest in May after an alleged altercation over his wife’s care.

John Gilbert Breen of the Village of Amelia had been barred from contact with his daughter, who has been assisting with care of her mother. The daughter had arrived at her parents’ home on Kerwood Loop on May 29 and found her mother wandering in the front yard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The daughter had been called to the home by a caretaker who said she needed help.

The daughter entered the home and asked Breen why he wasn’t assisting the caretaker. Breen grabbed his daughter by the nose and told her, “If you touch me, I’ll kill you.” He followed up by punching her arm with his fist, the report said. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the Dayton, Ohio native sitting on a chair on the front porch of the home. He was arrested on a charge of battery.

A condition of his release was that he have no contact with his daughter. That condition has been relaxed and now he can have “peaceful contact” with his daughter. She was in favor of the relaxed conditions, court documents indicated.