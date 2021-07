To the Editor:

I think that rules in The Villages are made by a small group of people not by the large group of people they affect. With all the terrible things that are happening in our country today some rules need to be changed!

Take down our flags? Are you crazy?

This is not a little white cross. How do you vets think about this? Many have died to protect that flag and our country.

Darla Dorini

Village of Fernandina