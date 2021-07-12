78.3 F
The Villages
Monday, July 12, 2021
PWAC overcomes concern about rising costs and green lights Lake Miona walking path

By Meta Minton

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has overcome concerns about rising costs and agreed to move ahead with a new walking path at Lake Miona.

The Lake Miona Walking Trail would offer a picturesque walk for Villagers along the Black Lake Preserve. The 6-foot-wide nature path would be a 1.3-mile roundtrip, out and back. It would not be accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act as it would be classified as a nature path. An entry point would be near the Lake Miona Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. It would be off limits to dogs, bicycles and motorized vehicles, such as golf carts.

The Lake Miona Walking Trail would be located along the Black Lake Preserve.

The original estimate for the project was $130,000 with $49,000 already spent on design and engineering. Using flexi-pave, the walker friendly surface used at Paradise Park on the Historic Side of The Villages, would be about $430,000.

Early morning walks are popular on the flexi-pave path at Paradise Park.

PWAC Chairman Don Wiley at Monday’s meeting once again raised concerns about the growing expense of the proposed walking path.

“This feels like a gold-plated toilet seat. Three and a half times past the original estimate is insane,” Wiley said.

Initially, fellow PWAC members agreed with Wiley until they realized the money for the project would come from the amenity fund. They were even more relieved when they learned there is $45 million in reserve funding for amenities.

“Money is worthless if you don’t use it,” Community Development District 6 Supervisor Tom Griffith said in urging PWAC to move ahead with the walking path.

PWAC members agreed to build the walking path using the more expensive flexi-pave.

