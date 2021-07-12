Trucker killed in fiery crash on I-75 near Wildwood

A trucker was killed Monday morning in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 near Wildwood.

The 31-year-old from Spring Hill was southbound at 7:25 a.m. on I-75 near Exit 321 when he failed to slow down for traffic and crashed into the rear of another tractor trailer truck, driven by a 69-year-old Dade City man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both trucks crashed and overturned in the median, blocking portions of north and southbound I-75.

The Spring Hill man’s truck caught fire and he suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, the report said.

The other truck driver escaped injury.