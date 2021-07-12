Trump and truth

To the Editor:

What would the evidence be to prove the last presidential was stolen? The evidence so far is to simply say it was stolen, with nothing but anecdotal evidence to support the “truth.”

But saying it doesn’t make it true. The court standard of evidence for proof has several stages.

First, is mere suspicion.

This is not a basis to discern truth and is not enough to go to any court.

Second, is the preponderance of evidence, which is 51 percent in favor of someone’s position. This is used in civil cases to determine fault not guilt.

Third, is clear and convincing evidence which gives us “a ring of truth.” The third is evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. This is the standard for very serious matters where life and liberty are at stake. The final stage which is seldom but ever achieved in a court of law is certainty. We can personally be certain of matters through our personal observation of certain human activity, like breathing or movement. I pose the theory regarding the stealing of a presidential election the minimum standard would be clear and convincing evidence. Election conflicts are by law the sole realm of our judicial system. A suspicion or a preponderance of evidence is not acceptable because of the seriousness of a stolen election. Clear and convincing evidence seems reasonable. What would that look like? What acceptable evidence do we have? We have certified election results that have been held up in each and every state. This is well past the high standard of beyond a reasonable doubt. The “stolen election,” with the evidence proposed by those who say the election was stolen, is based on the least reliable standard of proof: mere suspicion.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace