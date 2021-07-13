90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...

Let’s be fair to everyone

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My husband and I appreciate and support diversity in our family, in The Villages, and in America. While some of our neighbors innocently display little white crosses as symbols of their faith, some Villagers purposely display little white crosses to intimidate “OTHERS.” Since we have no desire to intentionally, or accidentally, enable fake patriots and Christian racists, we agree with Jerry Bell’s Letter to the Editor dated June 20, 2021 and titled “If crosses are allowed, should we permit all symbols of faith?” The last sentence of his letter states “I don’t think The Villages is being down on Christians over this; I see them as trying to be fair and equitable to the people of all faiths who have come to call this place home.” Amen.

Janet Murphy
Village of Hacienda North

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s be fair to everyone

A Village of Hacienda North resident offers an opinion on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump will be president in 2024

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident predicts Trump will be president in 2024.

Italian Paisans Club compromise reached

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he is happy that a compromise was reached involving a show to be put on by the Italian Paisans Club.

Trump and truth

In the ongoing war of words over “election fraud,” a Village of Virginia Trace resident, in his latest Letter to the Editor on the topic, weighs the difference between truth and “mere suspicion.”

Little white crosses and patriotic flags

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a rule in The Villages governing the display of holiday banners - including patriotic flags - here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos