Let’s be fair to everyone

To the Editor:

My husband and I appreciate and support diversity in our family, in The Villages, and in America. While some of our neighbors innocently display little white crosses as symbols of their faith, some Villagers purposely display little white crosses to intimidate “OTHERS.” Since we have no desire to intentionally, or accidentally, enable fake patriots and Christian racists, we agree with Jerry Bell’s Letter to the Editor dated June 20, 2021 and titled “If crosses are allowed, should we permit all symbols of faith?” The last sentence of his letter states “I don’t think The Villages is being down on Christians over this; I see them as trying to be fair and equitable to the people of all faiths who have come to call this place home.” Amen.

Janet Murphy

Village of Hacienda North