Margaret (Peggy) Geiselhart, 89, of The Villages, Florida passed away on July 7,2021 at CornerstonMargaret (Peggy) Geiselharte Hospice.

Born on June 6, 1932 in Corlea, County Longford Ireland. Immigrated to NYC in 1948 at the age of sixteen, living with her Aunt in Queens. She married Joseph Geiselhart, her husband of sixty-four magical years on March 2, 1957. Years filled full measure, tamped down!

She is survived by: Daughter Aileen; Son Gregory (Linda); Son Kenneth (Karin); Grand Daughter Jennifer (Joey) and Great Grandson Aiden; numerous Nieces, Nephews and their children. May she rest in peace.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5322 E CR 462 Wildwood, FL on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 am.