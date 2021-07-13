90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...

Margaret (Peggy) Geiselhart

By Staff Report

Margaret Geiselhart
Margaret Geiselhart

Margaret (Peggy) Geiselhart, 89, of The Villages, Florida passed away on July 7,2021 at CornerstonMargaret (Peggy) Geiselharte Hospice.

Born on June 6, 1932 in Corlea, County Longford Ireland. Immigrated to NYC in 1948 at the age of sixteen, living with her Aunt in Queens. She married Joseph Geiselhart, her husband of sixty-four magical years on March 2, 1957. Years filled full measure, tamped down!

She is survived by: Daughter Aileen; Son Gregory (Linda); Son Kenneth (Karin); Grand Daughter Jennifer (Joey) and Great Grandson Aiden; numerous Nieces, Nephews and their children. May she rest in peace.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5322 E CR 462 Wildwood, FL on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 am.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s be fair to everyone

A Village of Hacienda North resident offers an opinion on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump will be president in 2024

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident predicts Trump will be president in 2024.

Italian Paisans Club compromise reached

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he is happy that a compromise was reached involving a show to be put on by the Italian Paisans Club.

Trump and truth

In the ongoing war of words over “election fraud,” a Village of Virginia Trace resident, in his latest Letter to the Editor on the topic, weighs the difference between truth and “mere suspicion.”

Little white crosses and patriotic flags

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a rule in The Villages governing the display of holiday banners - including patriotic flags - here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos