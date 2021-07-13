Newman Leon McGregor II

Newman Leon “Mac” McGregor, II, 76, of Belleview, passed away July 10, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Celebration of Life services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Mac was born in Erie, PA, on September 22, 1944, to Newman Leon McGregor and Ruby McEllenburg McGregor. He was the proud husband of Nancy McGregor for the past 28 years, and he owned and operated McGregor’s Muffler Shop in Belleview for thirty years.

Mac is survived by his wife, Nancy McGregor; children, Mary Ilene Hittle (Scott), Pattyann Wiseman (Pat); step-daughter, Kelly Roos; step-son, William Spinney; and his brother, John McGregor (Peggy).