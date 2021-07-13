90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...

Newman Leon McGregor II

By Staff Report

Newman McGregor Jr.
Newman McGregor II

Newman Leon “Mac” McGregor, II, 76, of Belleview, passed away July 10, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Celebration of Life services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Mac was born in Erie, PA, on September 22, 1944, to Newman Leon McGregor and Ruby McEllenburg McGregor. He was the proud husband of Nancy McGregor for the past 28 years, and he owned and operated McGregor’s Muffler Shop in Belleview for thirty years.

Mac is survived by his wife, Nancy McGregor; children, Mary Ilene Hittle (Scott), Pattyann Wiseman (Pat); step-daughter, Kelly Roos; step-son, William Spinney; and his brother, John McGregor (Peggy).

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s be fair to everyone

A Village of Hacienda North resident offers an opinion on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump will be president in 2024

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident predicts Trump will be president in 2024.

Italian Paisans Club compromise reached

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he is happy that a compromise was reached involving a show to be put on by the Italian Paisans Club.

Trump and truth

In the ongoing war of words over “election fraud,” a Village of Virginia Trace resident, in his latest Letter to the Editor on the topic, weighs the difference between truth and “mere suspicion.”

Little white crosses and patriotic flags

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a rule in The Villages governing the display of holiday banners - including patriotic flags - here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos