Sinkhole repair work forces closure of Escambia Executive Golf Course

As repairs are made to the water retention basin located near the Moyer Recreation Center, the Escambia Executive Golf Course will close on Wednesday, July 14 until further notice.
Residents are asked to refrain from entering the area.
As repairs are made to the water retention basin located near the Moyer Recreation Center, the Escambia Executive Golf Course will close on Wednesday, July 14 until further notice.
Residents are asked to refrain from entering the area.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.