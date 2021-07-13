Texting leads to discovery of drugs tucked in cigarette pack and Crown Royal bag

A driver who was texting was arrested after drugs were found tucked in a pack of cigarettes and a Crown Royal bag in his vehicle.

Manuel De Jesus Deleon Jr., 31, of Ocala, was driving a blue 2019 Honda Civic at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when he was texting while driving near the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

De Jesus Deleon was “visibly shaking” when the officer making a traffic stop inquired about the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up a pack of cigarettes which contained marijuana and a Crown Royal bag which contained clear plastic bags which held methamphetamine and cocaine. De Jesus Deleon admitted the marijuana was his but denied any knowledge of the methamphetamine and cocaine. He was arrested on charges possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.