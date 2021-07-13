90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...

Texting leads to discovery of drugs tucked in cigarette pack and Crown Royal bag

By Meta Minton

Manuel DeJesus Deleon
Manuel De Jesus Deleon Jr.

A driver who was texting was arrested after drugs were found tucked in a pack of cigarettes and a Crown Royal bag in his vehicle.

Manuel De Jesus Deleon Jr., 31, of Ocala, was driving a blue 2019 Honda Civic at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when he was texting while driving near the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

De Jesus Deleon was “visibly shaking” when the officer making a traffic stop inquired about the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up a pack of cigarettes which contained marijuana and a Crown Royal bag which contained clear plastic bags which held methamphetamine and cocaine. De Jesus Deleon admitted the marijuana was his but denied any knowledge of the methamphetamine and cocaine. He was arrested on charges possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s be fair to everyone

A Village of Hacienda North resident offers an opinion on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump will be president in 2024

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident predicts Trump will be president in 2024.

Italian Paisans Club compromise reached

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he is happy that a compromise was reached involving a show to be put on by the Italian Paisans Club.

Trump and truth

In the ongoing war of words over “election fraud,” a Village of Virginia Trace resident, in his latest Letter to the Editor on the topic, weighs the difference between truth and “mere suspicion.”

Little white crosses and patriotic flags

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a rule in The Villages governing the display of holiday banners - including patriotic flags - here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos