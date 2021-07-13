To the Editor:

YES, you are RIGHT we owe President Donald Trump the COVID VACCINES.

NO, you are WRONG about the distribution of the vaccine, it was the New York Times that reminded Biden in March 2021 that his GOAL per day was behind President Trump current Vaccination rate at the moment.

You FORGET TO MENTION that as a Country we went from exporting oil for the first time in history to be a clear IMPORTER NOW.

You FORGET TO MENTION that as a Country we have the LOWEST unemployment rate in 75+ years before the COVID CRISIS.

You FORGET TO MENTION that as a Country that before the COVID CRISIS we had the lowest minorities unemployment rate and largest income gain.

You FORGET TO MENTION that as a Country we had with President Trump VERY LOW INFLATION and now we are looking at the HIGHLY-RATED INFLATION since CARTER.

You FORGET TO MENTION that as a Country we close pipelines in the USA while we subsidize THE RUSSIAN PIPELINES.

You FORGET TO MENTION that as a Country we wont currently allow the Afghans Translators that beside the USA troops fought the Taliban to get “entrance into the USA”, but we allow the Mexico frontier open to ILLEGAL ALIENS tat HATE THE USA!

You FORGET TO MENTION that President Trump KEPT ALL HIS POLICY PROMISES, while Biden BROKE MOST OF HIS PROMISES!

I can promise you that the USA is not stupid and we will win the midterms and Trump will be president in 2024.

Felix Diner

Village of Fernandina