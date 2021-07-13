86.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...

Villager arrested in alleged Whopper-throwing tirade due back in court next week

By Meta Minton

Judith Ann Black
Judith Ann Black

A 78-year-old Villager arrested earlier this year in an alleged Whopper-throwing tirade at Burger King is due back in court next week.

Judith Ann Black of the Village of Pine Ridge is scheduled to appear Tuesday, July 20 in Sumter County Court to enter a plea in front of Judge Paul Militello.

She was arrested April 30 after allegedly throwing her Whopper at a worker at the fast food restaurant at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood because she was reportedly dissatisfied with the quality of the tomato served with the burger. The employee tried to diffuse the situation, according to the arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

“Shut up you black bitch,” the Villager told the employee.

The Texas native proceeded to use the “N” word before storming out of the restaurant, the report said.

The potential list of witnesses includes the Burger King workers, a Villager who apparently saw the incident, the police officers and Black’s husband, according to a document on file in court.

Black had originally been charged with a felony. However, her attorney, J. Scott Herman, was successful in negotiating the charge down to a misdemeanor.

Headlines

Multiple steps will be taken in repair of sinkholes at pond in The Villages

News
The first of several steps have begun in the repair of three large sinkholes that opened up this past weekend draining a retention pond in The Villages.
Read more

Villager suspected of stalking ex-girlfriend back in jail after bond revoked

Crime
A Villager suspected of stalking his ex-girlfriend is back in jail after his bond was revoked.
Read more

Couple’s white cross crusade garners support from Villagers for Trump

News
A local couple's battle for religious expression got a moral boost Monday night from Villagers for Trump as a packed house at the Laurel Manor Recreation Center applauded their legal crusade to keep a little white cross on the front yard of their home in the Village of Tamarind Grove.
Read more

Villager arrested in alleged Whopper-throwing tirade due back in court next week

Crime
A 78-year-old Villager arrested earlier this year in an alleged Whopper-throwing tirade at Burger King is due back in court next week.
Read more

Villagers’ son with history of unclothed arrests lands back behind bars

Crime
A Villages couple’s 43-year-old son with a history of unclothed arrests has landed back behind bars.
Read more

More Headlines

Sinkhole repair work forces closure of Escambia Executive Golf Course

News
As repairs are made to the water retention basin located near the Moyer Recreation Center, the Escambia Executive Golf Course will close on Wednesday, July 14 until further notice.
Read more

Suspect with shotgun and multiple knives arrested in CVS parking lot

Crime
A suspect with a shotgun, a loaded .38-caliber pistol, multiple knives and baseball bats was arrested in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy.
Read more

Man on probation jailed without bond after caught with 11 Coors Light beers

Crime
A man on probation has been jailed without bond after he was caught with 11 Coors Light beers.
Read more

Texting leads to discovery of drugs tucked in cigarette pack and Crown Royal bag

Crime
A driver who was texting was arrested after drugs were found tucked in a pack of cigarettes and a Crown Royal bag in his vehicle.
Read more

United Way unveils Stronger Families Program for Sumter County residents

News
United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties is unveiling a new Stronger Families Program for Sumter County residents which will first open for 30 participants with classes beginning July 22.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth