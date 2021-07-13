Villager arrested in alleged Whopper-throwing tirade due back in court next week

A 78-year-old Villager arrested earlier this year in an alleged Whopper-throwing tirade at Burger King is due back in court next week.

Judith Ann Black of the Village of Pine Ridge is scheduled to appear Tuesday, July 20 in Sumter County Court to enter a plea in front of Judge Paul Militello.

She was arrested April 30 after allegedly throwing her Whopper at a worker at the fast food restaurant at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood because she was reportedly dissatisfied with the quality of the tomato served with the burger. The employee tried to diffuse the situation, according to the arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

“Shut up you black bitch,” the Villager told the employee.

The Texas native proceeded to use the “N” word before storming out of the restaurant, the report said.

The potential list of witnesses includes the Burger King workers, a Villager who apparently saw the incident, the police officers and Black’s husband, according to a document on file in court.

Black had originally been charged with a felony. However, her attorney, J. Scott Herman, was successful in negotiating the charge down to a misdemeanor.