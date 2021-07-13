Villager suspected of stalking ex-girlfriend back in jail after bond revoked

A Villager suspected of stalking his ex-girlfriend is back in jail after his bond was revoked.

Christopher John Drennen, 62, who resides at 650 Bainan Place in the Village of Winifred, was booked without bond Tuesday afternoon at the Sumter County Detention Center. He had been free on $5,000 bond following his Feb. 25 arrest on a charge of stalking. A motion to revoke his bond was filed on Friday, according to Sumter County Court records.

At the time of his original arrest, the woman called 911 after Drennen allegedly showed up and began banging on her bedroom window in the early morning hours at her home near the Winifred pool. He had been there earlier in the week causing a disturbance and had been trespassed from the property. She had already been in touch with law enforcement due to numerous text messages he had sent to her and vulgar voice messages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She and the Iowa native had been in a “romantic and intimate relationship” since this past September.