Douglas W. McCaskey of The Villages, FL passed away early on July 7, 2021 at Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

Doug was born on October 9, 1942 in Lansing, MI to Hilma and Forrest McCaskey who both preceded him in death along with his sister Nancy. Doug proudly served as a Sargent in the Army during Vietnam. After serving in the military he spent his career working various positions in the insurance industry and retired as a president. Doug was an avid golfer and loved spending time on the links with friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Peggy; his son James McCaskey (Austin, TX); daughter Dawn Combs (Oxford, FL); and his two loving granddaughters Taylor Combs and Zoe McCaskey. He is also survived by his sister Beverly (David) Sturgis (MI) and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers and services the family is requesting donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (http://www3.parkinson.org/goto/DouglasMcCaskey).